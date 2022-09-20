Warm and a bit muggy for Wednesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Lots of clouds and spotty showers will persist into early this evening. As low pressure moves offshore tonight, showers should taper off and some breaks in the clouds are possible. Patchy fog and low clouds redevelop through morning with a bit of mugginess lingering into Wednesday.

Temperatures begin in the middle 50s for most Wednesday morning and with a mix of sun and clouds plus a westerly breeze, we warm into the middle and upper 70s by the afternoon. As our next storm system approaches, there’s a low risk for a shower or thunderstorm Wednesday evening, but the best chances will start after midnight through Thursday.

Our next weather-maker will be a strong cold front brought through by deep low pressure well to our north. This front will bring scattered showers with the potential for heavy rain through western Mass in the morning to early afternoon. After the front moves through, wind shifts northwest, and we dry out fairly quick-possibly seeing some sunshine later in the day. Meanwhile, SE New England may get some strong to severe storms.

The coolest air of the season will build into western Mass from Thursday evening through Saturday. Temperatures Friday afternoon only make it through the 50s for most with a few ending up around 60. Gusty Northwest breezes will add a chill for sure. If wind can lighten enough, temperatures may slip into the middle and upper 30s Friday night!

Our weekend looks dry with seasonably cool temperatures Saturday along with a healthy breeze. Sunday will be a bit warmer with sun and 70, though high clouds build later in the day. Our next round of showers moves through Monday, then the rest of the week looks dry and seasonably cool-especially mid to late week. A tropical system moving into the Gulf may come up toward New England late next week-very early, but something to watch.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.