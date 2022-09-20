High Street paving to begin in Holyoke

HOLYOKE, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The city will begin to repave High Street beginning later this week.

According to Mayor Joshua Garcia, the project will begin Sept. 22, and the city is asking for cooperation from the public.

Milling of High Street is to be conducted from Sept. 22 through Sept. 26. High Street from Route 391 to Essex Street will be closed on Thursday, Sept. 22. Essex to Lyman will be closed on Friday, Sept. 23. Some sections will be closed on Monday, Sept. 26. Detour signage will be in place.

There will be no parking on High Street from Thursday morning (9/22) at 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again on Friday (9/23) and the following Monday (9/26) from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Barrels will be placed with signage in no parking zones the day before.

Metered parking will not be enforced on Friday (9/23). Feel free to park at the city parking garages during this period at no cost.

Emergency vehicles, school buses, and delivery trucks will be allowed to access High Street during milling. There will be traffic detail officers at the intersections to let these vehicles through. PVTA bus stops will be relocated for Thursday and Friday. Residents will be allowed vehicular access down the side streets on the blocks adjacent to High Street.

Pedestrian access will be allowed on High Street for access to businesses and residences.

Paving and line striping will follow the milling. Paving will be between 1 and 3 weeks after milling. Similar parking bans and detours will be in place at that time. Information will be communicated when a date is set.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.