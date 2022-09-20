Holyoke city councilor raising awareness about Baby Safe Haven Act

The law was passed in 2004 by Massachusetts legislators.
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor and Photojournalist: Josh Daley
Published: Sep. 19, 2022 at 10:16 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke City Councilor At-Large Kevin Jourdain is trying to raise awareness about the Baby Safe Haven Act.

The law was passed in 2004 by Massachusetts legislators.

The law states that a parent can bring their child, seven days old or younger, to a manned fire or police station without any liability towards the parent.

Councilor Jourdain said that he is trying to get the word out about the law, and he was able to get new signs put up around town, as well.

“It’s not a big issue that we’re aware of,” he told us. “We don’t have a lot of children turned in. I think we had one here at the police here in the last 10 years, but it’s just something we want to raise the consciousness of, that this is a service that is available to citizens throughout the Commonwealth.”

As of today, all 50 states have enacted variations of the law. Texas was the first state to do so in 1999.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Fallen tree on Champeaux Road in Brimfield 091922
Champeaux Road in Brimfield closed due to fallen tree, wires
People in Holyoke have reached out to our newsroom, concerned after the city saw its fifth...
Getting Answers: Holyoke mayor, police chief address increased crime concerns
Western Mass News is getting answers after parents of students at Springfield Public Schools...
Call sent to Springfield parents after reports of suspicious activity near schools
Western Mass News is getting answers after parents of students at Springfield Public Schools...
Call sent to Springfield parents after reports of suspicious activity near schools