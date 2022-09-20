Holyoke city councilor raising awareness about Baby Safe Haven Act

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Holyoke City Councilor At-Large Kevin Jourdain is trying to raise awareness about the Baby Safe Haven Act.

The law was passed in 2004 by Massachusetts legislators.

The law states that a parent can bring their child, seven days old or younger, to a manned fire or police station without any liability towards the parent.

Councilor Jourdain said that he is trying to get the word out about the law, and he was able to get new signs put up around town, as well.

“It’s not a big issue that we’re aware of,” he told us. “We don’t have a lot of children turned in. I think we had one here at the police here in the last 10 years, but it’s just something we want to raise the consciousness of, that this is a service that is available to citizens throughout the Commonwealth.”

As of today, all 50 states have enacted variations of the law. Texas was the first state to do so in 1999.

