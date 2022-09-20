Holyoke family thankful for off-duty officer who helped injured mother

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A social media post from one Holyoke family has caught our attention. They want to thank the off-duty police officer who came to the rescue when their mother took a fall this weekend outside of their home.

“This past Sunday approximately 11 in the morning, off-duty Detective Brendan Boyle was with his family after a soccer game. I believe they had breakfast plans, so on the way there, they did observe this woman fall to the ground,” said Holyoke Police Captain Matthew Moriarty.

He told Western Mass News that an off-duty Holyoke Police officer sprung into action when he found a woman had fallen on a fence outside of her home on Sunday.

“Detective Boyle immediately pulled over and went to check on her condition,” Captain Moriarty said. “She was conscious and alert, and she advised the detective that she had fallen on the fence and she was stuck on it.”

He told us that the woman told Officer Boyle that she felt like she was about to pass out, and he stayed with her until emergency services arrived on scene.

“Detective Boyle got on the ground, took a look, and the fence had actually penetrated into her body,” Captain Moriarty explained. “So, he called for emergency services. Other citizens had already called, so Fire, Action, and Holyoke Police Department were already in route.”

Captain Moriarty said it came to their attention that the family wanted to find out who the officer was so they could properly thank him.

“We’re advised of a social media post, I believe it was on Facebook, which got our wheels turning to find out which officer,” he said.

The family declined our request for an interview, but Captain Moriarty told us that they were able to connect with Officer Boyle on Tuesday. Now, he is sharing this message of gratitude following the incident.

“We have a lot of good officers here, and not that those types of emergencies happen all the time, but on numerous occasions, it’s common for us that it doesn’t matter if we’re off duty,” Captain Moriarty said. “We will take action.”

