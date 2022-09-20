Springfield man accused of pointing gun at school bus drivers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Springfield man is facing charges after allegedly pointing a gun at school bus drivers late last week.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh said that officers were called to Berkshire Avenue around 6:15 a.m. Friday for a report of someone pointing a gun at those drivers. No students were on-board the buses at the time.

Police arrived and located 27-year-old Luis Rivera of Springfield near the intersection of Cottage and Bekshire Avenue. He reportedly refused to obey officers and tried to walk away. Investigators also saw a firearm-shaped item that he was allegedly trying to hide.

“After further attempts to de-escalate the situation were unsuccessful and Rivera continuously refusing to show his hands, an officer discharged their taser and Rivera dropped a firearm,” Walsh explained.

A gun and ammunition were recovered and Rivera was arrested on charges including carrying a firearm without a license, possession of ammunition without a FID card, resisting arrest, two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, and a default warrant.

