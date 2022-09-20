Springfield man accused of throwing knife at officers

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A man, accused of throwing a knife at officers, is in custody and the incident comes five years after his arrest for an even more violent encounter with police.

Springfield Police arrested 28-year-old Juan Delvalle outside Springfield Police headquarters on Pearl Street Monday night and it wasn’t the first time he’s had a run-in with police.

Back in 2017, Western Mass News followed developments after Delvalle entered the police headquarters lobby and stabbed an officer in the abdomen. That officer survived and recovered. Delvalle was charged with armed assault with intent to murder, but was found criminally not responsible and was civilly committed to Bridgewater State Hospital.

On Monday night, police told us Delvalle was spotted on top of an unmarked cruiser with an eight-inch knife in his hand. He refused to drop the knife when officers approached, so they deployed a taser. Police said it didn’t have the effect they were hoping for and Delvalle then sat on the curb and threw the knife towards the officers, who were able to dodge it as it stuck into the ground.

After Delvalle was taken into custody, officers reviewed video from the real-time analysis center and saw what they believe was Delvalle trying to light a cruiser on fire, as well as throwing a rock at an unmarked cruiser, shattering the window.

Springfield Police spokesperson Ryan Walsh told us they want a stricter punishment for Delvalle.

“What we want is this individual to be criminally held. He threatened officers. He, in the past, has stabbed an officer and we want him to see some jail time this time, instead of being placed in a civil commitment,” Walsh explained.

Delvalle is bring charged with two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon, trespassing, attempt to burn a vehicle, among others.

while on the booking dock, Delvalle also reportedly threatened to shoot an officer.

An arraignment date has not yet been released.

