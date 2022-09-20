Study names Massachusetts among happiest states in the nation

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new study indicates that Bay State residents could be among the happiest in the nation.

Personal finance website Wallethub said that the Commonwealth ranked fifteenth on their study of “Happiest States in America” after measuring 30 metrics, including unemployment rate, share of adults feeling productive, income growth, and depression rates.

Their report listed Massachusetts the following ranking in these categories

19th – Percent of depressed adults

19th – Adequate-sleep rate

3rd – Suicide rate

5th – Number of work hours

29th – Volunteer rate

11th – Separation and divorce rate

9th – Income growth

7th – Safety

30th – Share of adults feeling active and productive

Other New England states made the top 20, including Connecticut (#10) and New Hampshire (#15). West Virginia made the bottom of the list at number 50.

You can CLICK HERE to read the full report.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.