Study names Massachusetts among happiest states in the nation

Wallethub has named Massachusetts one of the happiest states in the country
Wallethub has named Massachusetts one of the happiest states in the country
By Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A new study indicates that Bay State residents could be among the happiest in the nation.

Personal finance website Wallethub said that the Commonwealth ranked fifteenth on their study of “Happiest States in America” after measuring 30 metrics, including unemployment rate, share of adults feeling productive, income growth, and depression rates.

Their report listed Massachusetts the following ranking in these categories

  • 19th – Percent of depressed adults
  • 19th – Adequate-sleep rate
  • 3rd – Suicide rate
  • 5th – Number of work hours
  • 29th – Volunteer rate
  • 11th – Separation and divorce rate
  • 9th – Income growth
  • 7th – Safety
  • 30th – Share of adults feeling active and productive

Other New England states made the top 20, including Connecticut (#10) and New Hampshire (#15). West Virginia made the bottom of the list at number 50.

You can CLICK HERE to read the full report.

