Town by Town: Thunderbirds ice, High Street paving, and PTO fundraiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Springfield, Holyoke, and East Longmeadow.

The ice at the MassMutual Center has officially been laid down in anticipation for the upcoming Springfield Thunderbirds season.

The ice is down, which means the puck is ready to be dropped for the 2022 season.

The T-Birds had a lot of success last season, reaching the Calder Cup Championship.

The Thunderbirds will raise their 2021 Eastern Conference Championship banner in their first home game of the season.

Town by town took us to the city of Holyoke where Mayor Garcia announced that High Street will be repaved beginning Thursday morning.

High Street from Route 391 to Essex Street will be closed on Thursday.

Essex to Lyman will be closed on Friday, and some sections will be closed on Monday.

There will be no parking on High Street Thursday morning from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., and again on Friday, as well as the following Monday.

Barrels will be placed with signage in no parking zones the day before.

Finally, town by town took us to the Depot at Graham Central Station in East Longmeadow for a Center Elementary School PTO fundraiser.

The event ran for about three hours and was open to the public.

There was also some ice cream and hot dogs for attendees.

