Westfield Police ask for help identifying vandals

Westfield Police are looking for the public's help in identifying two suspects involved in a theft.
By Libby James and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
WESTFIELD, MA. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Westfield Police Department is asking for help identifying two people seen in a home surveillance video.

Investigators said on social media that believe the suspects may be responsible for multiple thefts and vandalisms “motivated by bias against the residents of this same house” and that there may be another video of the incident shared online.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Westfield Police Det. Andrew Cekovsky at (413) 642-9386 or email.

