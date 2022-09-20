Zdeno Chara signs one-day contract to retire with the Bruins

Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara plays during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers,...
Boston Bruins' Zdeno Chara plays during an NHL hockey game against the Philadelphia Flyers, Tuesday, March 10, 2020, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)(Matt Slocum | AP)
By Brendan Rooney and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 20, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Longtime Boston Bruins captain and Stanley Cup champion Zdeno Chara has officially retired from the NHL.

Chara took to social media on Tuesday to announce his retirement, along with the news he will sign a one-day contract with the Bruins to end his career with the team.

The Bruins added in a message on Twitter that reads:

