Zdeno Chara signs one-day contract to retire with the Bruins

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Longtime Boston Bruins captain and Stanley Cup champion Zdeno Chara has officially retired from the NHL.

Chara took to social media on Tuesday to announce his retirement, along with the news he will sign a one-day contract with the Bruins to end his career with the team.

The Bruins added in a message on Twitter that reads:

Zdeno, your arrival in Boston kickstarted an era to remember. Your unparalleled leadership, commitment, and character shaped a culture that will carry on.



Thank you for everything you have done for our team, our organization, our city, and our game.



Congratulations, Big Zee! pic.twitter.com/eaMNnx4K6V — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) September 20, 2022

