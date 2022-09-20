Zdeno Chara signs one-day contract to retire with the Bruins
Published: Sep. 20, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Longtime Boston Bruins captain and Stanley Cup champion Zdeno Chara has officially retired from the NHL.
Chara took to social media on Tuesday to announce his retirement, along with the news he will sign a one-day contract with the Bruins to end his career with the team.
The Bruins added in a message on Twitter that reads:
