2 suspects indicted in connection with 2022 murder in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampden County grand jury has indicted two suspects in connection with a murder in Springfield.

Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, said that 22-year-old Armando Rodriguez and 32-year-old Angel Aponte-Rivera, both of Springfield, were indicted on a murder charge.

Springfield Police were called to the 100 block of Genesee Street on Sunday, June 26 for a reported shooting victim. When they arrived, they found 41-year-old Rashad Taylor of Springfield suffering from a gunshot wound. Taylor was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

Both suspects have been arraigned in Hampden County Superior Court and are being held without the right to bail. They are scheduled for pre-trial hearings in March.

The investigation into the murder remains ongoing.

