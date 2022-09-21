Amherst School Committee members discuss adding CRESS to schools

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Amherst School Committee tonight discussed the possibility of incorporating CRESS into Amherst schools.

CRESS, known as Community Responders For Equity, Safety and Service, provides community safety services in situations that do not involve violence or serious crime.

It is designed to create a civilian, unarmed alternative to calls that might otherwise require a response from the police department.

“I do believe that there is a service that can be provided to the schools within the parameters of the CRESS mission,” said one committee member, “but that mission has to be something that the town conceptualizes and agrees upon and that the town council embraces.”

No formal decisions were made at the meeting, and members of the committee said the discussion will continue in the future.

