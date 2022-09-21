Circus returns to The Big E under a new big top

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A longtime Big E attraction is back for another year, but with some new touches.

The first and most noticable change is the new circus under which the performances take place. Ringmaster Ian Garden Jr. told Western Mass News that this year’s Big E is the first time that it has ever been set up and it’s unique in that it was built for the circus’s needs.

In addition, this year’s show is new theme, titled ‘Viva Las Circus.’ Garden explained it has a Las Vegas feel with an opening number featuring showgirls, a magical illusion that makes Garden appear in the ring, an aerial pole act that has never been done at The Big E before, and more.

Shows are held daily at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., and 7 p.m. A limited number of ringside tickets are available online.

