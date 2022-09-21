City Sports Bar in Holyoke collects donations for Puerto Rico

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -The city of Holyoke continues to collect donations for families in Puerto Rico.

The community-led effort began following the devastation that Hurricane Fiona left on the island where many people in Holyoke have loved ones.

Donations for families in Puerto Rico are piling up at the City Sports Bar in Holyoke. But they still need help for those affected by Hurricane Fiona that hit the island on Sunday.

“One of the biggest things we need is mosquito repellent, we need toothbrushes, toothpaste, we need matches, we need tuna in a plastic container so if we could get a lot of soups and tuna-like the paper containers, not the cans because it makes it easier to ship out.”

Damaris Aponte is a longtime member of the Holyoke community and a volunteer for the Community Emergency Response team in the city. She is just one volunteer who has been helping put care packages together to help those in need right now in Puerto Rico.

He told us, “We have over 100 boxes right now to mail out we have 200 more each box costs $21.50 to mail out and each box is filled with at least 3 days of food for a family of 2.”

Aponte told Western Mass News they are still accepting donations at City Sports Bar located on High Street.

Aponte told us, “It’s been great the community came out right now the Holyoke chamber of commerce in Holyoke is taking donations they are taking Venmo donations anything you want to send over we appreciate it here at 352 high street we’re taking the food donations.”

Western Mass News asked the Executive Director of Greater Holyoke Chamber Commerce, Jordan Hart, how people can make monetary donations.

“We are the fiscal agent to take the monetary donations to help aid Hurricane Fiona victims in Puerto Rico. You can make donations by either mailing a check to Holyoke chamber or GHCCS.”

She told us that they have received support from all across the country in the past 48 hours since the initiative began.

Hart told us, “New York, and TEXAS, Pennsylvania have been helping to support us financially so we can be able to send these care packages, and Priscilla at city sports has just done an amazing job at getting the ground running and making sure we get supplies, food toiletries into the hands into families in Puerto Rico as soon as possible.”

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.