East Longmeadow residents concerned over proposed warehouse

EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A warehouse project in East Longmeadow has people in town concerned about the traffic it will bring to the area.

Along Chestnut Street, you’ll see blue signs on lawns that say ‘Stop The Warehouse’ or ‘Just Say No.’ Many people who live in the area fear the over 500,000 square foot facility that is being proposed will create more traffic and noise pollution.

“It’s already a very busy main road. Adding more trucks to it would make it nearly impossible to get out of our neighborhood onto the main street. There are other streets that will be affected across the way,” said John Power of East Longmeadow.

“The noise, the air pollution, the damage to the roads in the area. The roads aren’t designed to handle an 18-wheeler,” said Jack Morin, member of the board of trustees for Fields of Chestnut.

People came out in force Tuesday night as the developers of the project detailed their plans before the East Longmeadow planning board. They said a traffic study has been conducted and their plans allow the traffic to be distributed evenly.

“Essentially, what that does is break up the traffic, so that one site driveway is not particularly overloaded compared to the other. Furthermore, because this site is located about 600 feet west of the intersection of Chestnut and Schaffer, we’re able to distribute the traffic not only between the driveways, but directionally as well,” said project developer Rob Levesque.

Morin, who lives near the site, told Western Mass News that the studies presented at the meeting do not reflect the damage that will be done to the surrounding area.

“One hundred-eighty trucks going through that rotary on a daily basis, it’s not going to work. Traffic, the air pollution from the trucks idling at the facility make it all uninhabitable for us in this area,” Morin noted.

The planning board will discuss this project next on November 15th. Until then, developers said they will conduct more environmental and traffic studies in the area.

