Getting Answers: Chicopee Curve lane markings

By Joe Chaisson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CHICOPEE, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a viewer reached out to our newsroom concerned about the infamous Chicopee Curve and how, currently, there are only partially painted lane markings.

The viewer wrote to us saying, quote:

“I’m curious about why the famous ‘Chicopee Curve’ on I-91 has only partially painted lane markings. I find it to be dangerous for unfamiliar drivers or for those of us who travel in the darkness of the morning or evening. And then there’s the HUGE mess at the end of the Memorial Bridge going from Springfield to West Springfield. This is certainly not a new issue! I wonder if you can find answers as to why these problems have not been addressed or, better yet, prompt some action.”

Our newsroom then reached out to the Mass. Department of Transportation. An official wrote back to us, saying, quote:

“Please note that the traffic markings on the ‘Chicopee Curve’ were refreshed within the past two weeks. MassDOT is planning to conduct traffic marking operations in the section of I-91 between the ‘Chicopee Curve’ and I-291 in the upcoming weeks.”

