Holyoke man arrested in Springfield SVU investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A Holyoke man was arrested by the Springfield Police Department’s Special Victims Unit Wednesday morning for sexual assault charges that took place over the past several years.

Officials said that the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit under Captain Brian Keenan, Holyoke Police Department, and Hampden County Sheriff’s Department collaborated to arrest 36-year-old Angel Cuba of Holyoke inside a Jackson Street apartment.

Police said that Cuba was the subject of a weeks-long investigation conducted by the Springfield Police’s Special Victims Unit under the direction of Captain Trent Duda.

Cuba had reportedly sexually assaulted a victim on numerous occasions over the course of the last several years.

Authorities said that they obtained the arrest warrant last week, and that Cuba was located in Holyoke on Wednesday where he was then arrested.

Cuba was courtesy booked in Holyoke and processed in Springfield. He has been charged with:

Indecent assault & battery on a person over 14

Indecent exposure

Witness intimidation

He is expected to be arraigned in Springfield District Court on Wednesday.

