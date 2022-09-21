Longmeadow Police asking for public’s help in locating larceny suspects

LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an open larceny case.

Longmeadow Police said that they are seeking two female individuals.

Autoplay Caption

If you are able to identify them, you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311 (ext. 0). You may also call their anonymous tip line at 413-565-4199.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.