Longmeadow Police asking for public’s help in locating larceny suspects

Longmeadow larceny suspect 092122
Longmeadow larceny suspect 092122(Longmeadow Police Department)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 3:50 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Longmeadow Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects in an open larceny case.

Longmeadow Police said that they are seeking two female individuals.

If you are able to identify them, you are asked to contact the Longmeadow Police Department at 413-567-3311 (ext. 0). You may also call their anonymous tip line at 413-565-4199.

