Mayor Sarno pushing for legislation to stop the release of repeat offenders

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after a man who was arrested for stabbing a police officer in 2017 ended up arrested again this week after being accused of throwing a knife at officers outside the Springfield Police Station.

Western Mass News got answers from Springfield Mayor Dominic Sarno who had strong words on the matter. He told us what happened earlier this week was just another reason why he continues to push the courts to take a harder stance on how they handle “repeat violent offenders.”

“60 pages of criminal activity, 60 pages,” he said. “So again, what the hell does it take to get someone locked up?”

On Monday night, 28-year-old Juan Delvalle was arrested for the second time in six years for violent actions against Springfield Police officers.

Five years ago, Delvalle was arrested after entering the police headquarters lobby and stabbing an officer in the abdomen. That officer survived and recovered.

On Monday, he was caught with a knife and threatening officers outside the Springfield Police Department.

Western Mass News wanted to learn more. We picked up his lengthy court records, which show that Delvalle threw an 8-inch knife at officers. The police report also stated that officers believe Delvalle tried to set fire to a police car and shattered the window of an unmarked cruiser with a rock.

Charges against him include assault with a dangerous weapon and arson.

Mayor Sarno told us that he was shocked to hear this.

“I recognized the name, didn’t even realize that he was out,” he told us. “You figure, with something like that, you’re gonna be away for quite a while.”

We checked out Devalle’s path through the court system. In June 2017, Delvalle was arrested for stabbing a Springfield Police officer inside police headquarters and charged with armed assault with intent to murder. His bail was set at $100,000.

Almost two years later in March of 2019, he was found not guilty by reason of mental illness and was committed to Bridgewater State Hospital for up to 40 days.

Following Monday’s arrest, Delvalle was arraigned the next day. The state called for a revocation of his release for committing a new crime, proposing that after another violent crime, Delvalle should now be held without the right to bail. Then, he was ordered to Bridgewater State Hospital for evaluation.

Mayor Sarno told us that he is frustrated that legislation he has filed over and over again, which would allow someone to dispute bail amounts that they view is too low for violent crimes, has gone nowhere. It is the same thing with Governor Charlie Baker’s bill to expand the list of offenses that would call for a “dangerousness hearing.”

“The legislature doesn’t move it at all,” Mayor Sarno said. “They’ve barely moved on Governor Baker’s dangerousness legislation.”

However, he said that he will continue to fight for change to keep his city safe.

“I would hope that this individual does not walk the streets of Springfield, or really anywhere, again,” he told us.

Delvalle’s next court hearing is scheduled for October 7th.

