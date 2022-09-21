McCray’s Farm prepares for the Halloween season

SOUTH HADLEY, Ma. (WGGB/WSHM) -The first official day of fall starts Thursday, and one local farm has welcomed in the new season with fall flavors and fun.

At McCray’s farm in South Hadley, Western Mass News found that many people already started picking out their pumpkins.

Barbara Cote is the store manager at McCray’s.

She told us what people can expect. “We are having people coming in groups. We have a large group coming in tomorrow. Rain or shine they come – they bring boots…if you’re coming for a wagon ride, bring your boots – it’s kinda muddy out there,” said Cote.

Aside from all the fall-flavored treats at McCray’s farm, the spooky side of Halloween is just around the corner at the farm.

The Fear on the Farm hosts its annual haunted hayrides starting on September 30th.

Briget Reilly, the casting manager at Fear on the Farm, said “We try to do something that is going to scare everybody and entertain you from the time you get on the property to the time you leave. Our actors have actually been seen scaring people right out until they get in their car.”

With tickets on sale, Reilly told Western Mass News buying your tickets ahead of time is the best way to avoid the lines, which she said can reach 2 to 3 hours long.

If scary isn’t your style, the farm offers fun rides to the pumpkin patch at night.

“Tomorrow night starts night rides to McCray’s farm. The tractors are all lit up and you can bring glow sticks, you can bring flashlights, you can pick your pumpkin in the dark or you can just go for a nice, beautiful ride,” said Cote.

McCray’s farm website: https://www.mccrays-farm.com/pumpkin-picking-under-the-stars

Fear on the Farm’s website: http://www.fearonthefarm.com/

