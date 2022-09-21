Palmer, Mass. State Police investigating unattended death on Orchard Street

File - Crime scene
File - Crime scene(Source: MGN)
By Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 20, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT
PALMER, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Palmer Police are assisting the Massachusetts State Police in investigating an unattended death on Orchard Street Tuesday evening.

Western Mass News arrived on scene around 8 p.m. Tuesday night, however the scene had since been cleared.

Palmer Police Sgt. Burns told us that the death is under investigation and that there is no threat to the public.

Police could not say how they were alerted to the death, but Sgt. Burns added that more information will become available in the coming days.

