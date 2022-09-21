Police respond to 3-car crash on Route 57 in Agawam

AGAWAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Massachusetts State Police responded to Route 57 in Agawam Wednesday afternoon for reports of a three-car crash.

According to Mass. State Police Trooper Brandon Doherty, the Springfield Barracks received the call at 4:55 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said that the collision involved two SUVs and a sedan.

The driver of one SUV was brought to Baystate Medical Center with possible minor injuries.

There has been no word on what caused the collision.

