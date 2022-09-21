TNT Dunk Squad bringing high-flying fun to The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Food and fun are components of The Big E and this year, one group is bringing some entertainment that’s sure to be a slam dunk.

Located near Gate 1, next to the Moses Building at the end of the Avenue of States, the Hooplandia All-Star Court features some high flying action from the TNT Dunk Squad.

The squad is a frequent sight at halftime shows at professional and collegiate basketball games, as well as events all over the world and offers a fun and exciting time for everyone.

Shows are held daily at 12 p.m., 2:30 p.m., and 7:30 p.m.

