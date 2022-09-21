Town by Town: Lego build challenge and STCC education summit

Western Mass News Town by Town
By Joe Chaisson, Samantha O'Connor, Photojournalist: Jeff Kurowski and Photojournalist: John O'Donoghue
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Ludlow and Springfield.

Town by town took us to the Hubbard Memorial Library in Ludlow where the library offered a Lego build challenge from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The fun times were open to anyone and everyone.

The library said that the Lego creations will be put on display in the youth room for the week.

Town by town also took us to Springfield Technical Community College Wednesday where Mayor Domenic Sarno and Superintendent Daniel Warwick attended an education summit.

The two joined more than 140 other community leaders for a special education summit at STCC.

Springfield Public Schools introduced the first phase of its new strategic plan, including the successful portrait of a graduate; a vision of what students should know and be able to do when they graduate high school.

