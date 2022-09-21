Traffic delays possible as The Big E celebrates Connecticut Day

The 2022 Big E fair got underway on September 16, 2022
By Libby James, Matt Price and Photojournalist: Rich Crane
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 2:10 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - As fairgoers arrived at The Big E, especially those celebrating Connecticut Day, there were traffic concerns in the area.

The traffic had been moving slowly, but it was not thick bumper-to-bumper traffic.

Public safety officers made sure that everyone driving on that road and turning on & off the side streets were careful.

Ava Wojanowski, a Milford, Connecticut native, told Western Mass News, “It was a little busy, but when we parked, it was totally fine. We already bought our tickets online, so we’re just walking, and there was no line.”

Another road that had traffic was Park Avenue. The traffic was slow on the westbound side of that road, which is also a back way to get to the Big E.

