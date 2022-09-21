Wednesday marked Connecticut Day at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Wednesday was Connecticut Day at The Big E.

Visitors to New England’s great state fire can visit the Connecticut building along the Avenue of States to learn what the Nutmeg State has to offer.

We made our way to Randy’s Wooster St. Pizza Shop, where they have some very unique offerings including something called Skippy’s Dare.

“It’s a white pie with peanut butter, bacon, provolone, and little mozarella...A lot of people come every year just to get the Skippy’s Dare and then a lot of people question it, but when they try it, they get about 20 feet away and they come back and they give you a big thumbs up,” Randy explained.

[Reporter: And now you have the basic slices that everyone’s used to as well, right?]

“Oh yeah, we’re known for real New Haven brick oven pizza,” Randy added.

After getting a taste of Connecticut, why not get a sip of Connecticut? We headed over to Connecticut Craft Beer Works, which has some of the popular beers available.

“So this first one here is a nice peanut butter marshmallow style...perfect kind of overindulgent, fair beer, not too sweet though. It’s a nice balance,” Eddie explained, adding “This is Five Churches Cherry Lime Weirder, so it’s basically a fruited ale. It drinks kind of like a seltzer, super sweet delicious. It’s juice that gets you where you want to go.”

The Connecticut building is open everyday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

