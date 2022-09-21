Westfield Police seeking suspects in Pride flag vandalism case

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Westfield are asking for help identifying two people who were caught on video taking what look like Pride flags from a house.

Police said that they believe the two people may be responsible for multiple thefts and vandalism motivated by bias.

Western Mass News has obtained video captured by a home surveillance camera. You can see one person taking two flags off a bracket, grabbing what appears to be a pumpkin off the front step, throwing it on the ground, and running off with the flags.

Police believe the person in the background is taking a video of the act and said that it may have been shared online.

We reached out to City Councilor Kristen Mello for her reaction to the vandalism. She told us in part that the hostile words and actions against LGBTQIA+ community members, quote:

“...often creates an atmosphere... a level of discomfort, a loss of safety, and the feeling of being unwelcome in your own hometown. Westfield residents know that it’s up to each one of us to help shape the community we create here. They know we will accomplish more together with love than with hate.”

Police are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.