Wilbraham Police locate missing 15 and 11-year-olds

WILBRAHAM, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Wilbraham Police have located two minors last seen walking with two dogs Tuesday evening.

Police said that they started searching for a 15-year-old female and 11-year-old male after they were last seen by their neighbor walking in an unknown direction around 5 p.m.

School officials later identified them in an email sent to parents as Joshua and Abigail Branham.

Police described Abigail as being 5′2″, medium build, pale, with blonde hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing sweats.

Joshua was described as being about 4′10″ or 5′ with blond hair and blue eyes. He was seen wearing a red shirt and camo sweatpants.

Police said that they saw the teenagers walking with 2 dogs, and that they are unfamiliar with the area.

Wilbraham Police, in assistance with East Longmeadow and Mass. State Police officers, set up command at Wilbraham Middle School on Stony Hill Road while they conducted the search of the wooded area.

Several civilian volunteers came to help with the search, but were turned away. Nevertheless, police thank all agencies and residents who assisted them in locating both Abigail and Joshua.

