Baker visits The Big E to mark Massachusetts Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Day 7 of The Big E maked Massachusetts Day at the fair and Governor Charlie Baker paid a visit in honor of the special occasion.

Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito walked around the Massachusetts building Thursday morning and spoke with local vendors selling different kinds of food and handmade products.

He even acknowledged how the building incubates a lot of local businesses and praised all of their hard work and he added that the businessses seem to be doing much better than they were doing last year in the middle of the pandemic.

“Everybody basically says they have done very well this year so far, which is a great thing and for organizations like this who really rely on and depend on face-to-face personal interaction,” Baker explained.

Baker also said The Big E is a great oppurtunity for those in agriculture and credits them for The Big E’s longtime success in Massachusetts.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.