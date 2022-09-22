BREAKING: 2-hour delay at West Springfield Schools for police activity

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Parents are concerned after receiving a robocall announcing that schools in West Springfield are delayed on Thursday for 2 hours.

West Springfield Superintendent released a statement saying, “Due to an ongoing police situation in the vicinity of three of our schools and out of an abundance of caution, schools will be on a two-hour delay today. As more information becomes available, I will update you.”

Mayor Reichelt told Western Mass News, “No threats made to the school but the issue is close enough to generally be a concern.”

Western Mass News will keep you updated on-air and online.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.