BREAKING: Mutual aid called in for fire in Bernardston

Mutual aid requested for house fire in Bernardston.
By Libby James and Amanda Callahan
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 5:28 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mutual aid was called in from several area departments to respond to a fire in Bernardston.

According to Turner Falls Fire Department, the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, at a house on West Mountain Road.

Turner Falls crews cleared the scene around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported, and the scene has been cleared.

Western Mass News will keep you updated on air and online as more information is available.

