BREAKING: Mutual aid called in for fire in Bernardston

BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Mutual aid was called in from several area departments to respond to a fire in Bernardston.

According to Turner Falls Fire Department, the fire broke out around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, at a house on West Mountain Road.

Turner Falls crews cleared the scene around 2 a.m. Thursday morning.

No injuries were reported, and the scene has been cleared.

