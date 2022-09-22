The coolest air of the season arrives on gust NW breezes

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Clearing skies and much cooler air will continue to build into southern New England this evening behind a departing cold front. This front brought some loud thunderstorms to our area this morning and 1-2 inches of rain for many!

Northwesterly breezes will continue to dry things out tonight and temperatures plummet into the lower and middle 40s. Expect a cold start Friday morning with clear to partly cloudy skies and breezes gusting to 20-25mph at times!

Friday will be a dry day with dew points continuing to crash into the 20s and 30s. The coolest air of the season builds for the first full day of fall and afternoon highs likely stay in the 50s! Expect a mix of sun and clouds and northwest winds at 10-20mph with occasional gusts to 30mph.

Hurricane Fiona will be passing well east of the coast Friday into Saturday, leading to high surf advisories for the southern New England beaches. With high pressure building to our west, gusty breezes will be persistent as well as unseasonably cool temperatures. Wind may gust over 35mph Friday night into Saturday morning and temperatures fall into the upper 30s!

Breezes gradually lighten throughout Saturday as Fiona barrels into Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and high pressure builds into New England. Lots of sunshine on tap Saturday with highs back to the mid 60s. Sunday will begin cool, then return to the low 70s with increasing clouds. Shower chances increase Sunday night ahead of our next front.

Our next weather maker doesn’t look to have too much to it. Occasional showers are possible Sunday night and Monday, then a spot shower may come through Tuesday at some point thanks to some upper level energy. That forecast will get fine-tuned as we get closer. Most of next week looks quiet and seasonable. Eyes still need to be on the tropics, but there’s no telling if anything will come our way at this point. Just something to watch for now.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.