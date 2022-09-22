Fairgoers travel from near and far for Massachusetts Day at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Thursday was a soggy day for Massachusetts day at the Big E, but many people were there all day long, including Governor Charlie Baker.

Western Mass News spoke with fairgoers who braved the weather to have some fun.

“Rain or shine for sure I was born in Massachusetts, so it’s definitely good to be back. This fair brings a lot of good memories from childhood,” said Logan Kendrick, Massachusetts native.

Kendrick was one Massachusetts native who attended the Big E on Thursday for the first time in 10 years. He said he drove up from his current home in Florida just to enjoy the fair!

“It feels great you know there’s really no fairs like this anywhere else in the world if you ask me. So it feels great to be back!” Kendrick said.

Lynne Tanner from Pittsfield was another fairgoer who took a bus down with a group of friends.

“I got the day off and I am very happy…I used to come quite a bit when I was younger this is our second year in a row doing a bus trip,” Tanner said.

Other fairgoers we spoke with told Western Mass News that they made the trip to indulge in their favorite fair food.

“All the food for sure. I’ve been looking online for weeks in preparation I know exactly where I’m going to start. You got the Maine potatoes over there as well,” Kendrick said.

“Everything the food, of course we already had the potatoes we had lobster we had wine tasting and I’m looking forward to the parade because we missed it last year,” Tanner said.

Earlier Thursday morning, Governor Charlie Baker and Lt. Governor Karyn Polito made an appearance at the Big E for Massachusetts Day. They said they were gifted with permanent credentials for future Big E’s as their term in office comes to an end.

“Lt. Governor and I have been here many times in the past eight years and it’s pretty much in many respects one of the highlights of the fall not just for us but for everybody who comes to this,” said Governor Baker.

