Jury convicts physical therapist of indecent assault

NORTHAMPTON, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - A Hampshire County physical therapist has been convicted of indecent assault on a patient that was in his care.

Laurie Loisel, spokesperson for the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office, said that the victim was being treated by 42-year-old Edward Kostek at Cooley Dickinson Rehabilitation Services on Atwood Drive in Northampton in January 2019 for injuries sustained in a car crash. The victim reportedly testified that Kostek inappropriately touched her in private areas of her body during three of the sessions.

The victim reported the incidents to Cooley Dickinson and Northampton Police, which began an investigation that resulted in Kostek’s arraignment in district court in July 2020.

After deliberating for two hours following a two-day trial, Kostek was found guilty Wednesday on three counts of indecent assault and battery.

“The defendant abused his position of trust and care. The survivor showed great strength in coming forward,” said Northwestern Assistant District Attorney Andrew Covington in a statement.

Sentencing is scheduled for September 27.

