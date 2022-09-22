A Rainy Thursday morning, then turning blustery and cooler to kick off Fall

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - A decent wrap up to summer with seasonably warm temperatures in the middle 70s this afternoon along with some sunshine.

High clouds continue to build tonight and some changes are on the way through the end of the week.

Mild and a bit muggy overnight with building clouds and increasing chances for showers. Showers become more likely closer to sunrise with a few downpours and even a rumble of thunder. Southerly breezes persist through morning with temperatures falling into the lower 60s.

A strong cold front will bring periods of rain and showers throughout Thursday morning. A few imbedded thunderstorms are possible, but nothing severe is expected. Temperatures rise in the morning to the upper 60s, then once behind the front, we cool back to the lower to middle 60s for the afternoon. Rain tapers off from NW to SE in the early afternoon and sunshine will be out before the day is done. Gusty NW breezes linger through the end of the week.

Blustery and unseasonably chilly for the 1st full day of Fall, Friday. Temperatures only get into the 50s and northwesterly breezes may top 20-30mph at times. Expect a very dry day with sun and clouds. Wind stays strong Friday night as high pressure builds to our west and hurricane Fiona passes to our east. Wind gusts may top 30-35mph at night through early Saturday morning.

A very fall-like weekend on the way with a breezy, bright and seasonably cool Saturday. Sunday will be quieter and a bit warmer with low 70s for the afternoon with building high clouds. There’s a chance for a few showers late Sunday, then a better shot at some rain on Monday. Overall, next week is looking quiet, dry and seasonable, but eyes will have to stay on the tropics as the Gulf may get a developing storm.

