Shopping options abound at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The Big E has a large amount of food vendors and entertainment, but the fair also features a number of vendors from which you can shop.

From art to kitchenware to crafts, there’s almost something for everyone inside and outside the buildings.

You can CLICK HERE to learn more about the shopping available at the fair.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.