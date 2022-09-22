Suspect arrested after threat that prompted West Springfield school delay

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person is under arrest after a threatening incident that prompted a two-hour school delay in West Springfield.

West Springfield Police said that they were called to the area of 577 Piper Road around 5:40 a.m. Thursday for a person in crisis and family disturbace. The property, they explained, is a large, open field that has direct access to several nearby schools.

“Multiple 911 calls were received, reporting shots fired from a vehicle that was driving around the field of the family property and adjacent property,” police explained, adding that a family member, who was speaking with dispatchers, reported two to three shots fired.

Before officers arrived on-scene, they knew the identity of the person involved, 34-year-old Michael Lyncosky of West Springfield, who had previous encounters with police.

Police on-scene contained the threat to the field and the property. Because of the timing of the incident with bus stops and students walking to school and the proximity to Fausey School, West Springfield Middle School, and West Springfield High School, school officials implemented a two-hour delay.

Michael Lyncosky (West Springfield Police)

“It should be noted that this threat was never directed towards the school(s) and only involved the schools due to proximity,” police said.

Investigators were able to make contact with Lyncosky and tried to get him to get out of the vehicle and surrender, but as police approached, he drove into the field and away from officers.

Around 7:10 a.m., Lyncosky stopped the vehicle and put his hands on the window, but as officers approached and tried to take him into custody, he put his hands back into the vehicle and police said that posed a threat to officers. An effective Taser deployment was made and police were able to get Lyncosky from the vehicle and arrested him. A firearm was located at the scene.

Lyncosky is facing several charges including unlawful carrying of a firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, unlawful possession of ammunition without an FID card, possession of a Class B substance, and disorderly person.

West Springfield Police explained that Lyncosky is “well known” to the department with 63 calls for service involving him since 2018.

The investigation into the incident remains active and ongoing and charges may be added or amended in the future.

