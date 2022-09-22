Zoo in Forest Park introduces Farrah the camel on Hump Day

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Zoo in Forest Park made a special announcement Wednesday, a.k.a. Hump Day.

Meet Farrah! She is a five-month-old camel and their newest resident.

Farrah had a rough start, experiencing mobility issues due to contracted tendons at birth.

At two days old, she was hospitalized for her condition, but unforeseen medical complications meant she had to stay in the veterinary hospital longer than expected.

Thankfully, Farrah has now made a full recovery!

You can visit Farrah from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October at the Zoo in Forest Park.

