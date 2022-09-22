Zoo in Forest Park introduces Farrah the camel on Hump Day

Farrah the camel 092122
Farrah the camel 092122(The Zoo in Forest Park)
By Addie Patterson and Samantha O'Connor
Published: Sep. 21, 2022 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The Zoo in Forest Park made a special announcement Wednesday, a.k.a. Hump Day.

Meet Farrah! She is a five-month-old camel and their newest resident.

Farrah had a rough start, experiencing mobility issues due to contracted tendons at birth.

At two days old, she was hospitalized for her condition, but unforeseen medical complications meant she had to stay in the veterinary hospital longer than expected.

Thankfully, Farrah has now made a full recovery!

You can visit Farrah from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays through the end of October at the Zoo in Forest Park.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Police said that they believe the two people may be responsible for multiple thefts and...
Westfield Police seeking suspects in Pride flag vandalism case
Angel Cuba mugshot 092122
Holyoke man arrested in Springfield SVU investigation
Massachusetts State Police
Police respond to 3-car crash on Route 57 in Agawam
Western Mass News is taking you town by town to Ludlow and Springfield.
Town by Town: Lego build challenge and STCC education summit