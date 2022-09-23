Arraignment held for suspect in threat that prompted West Springfield school delay

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield man accused of firing a gun near a school has been arraigned.

Michael Lyncosky, 34, went before a judge in Springfield on Friday.

Lyconsky is accused of firing a weapon in an empty field off of Piper Road, prompting several West Springfield schools to start on a two-hour delay Thursday.

He has had 55 other adult arraignments and at least 63 service calls involving him since 2018.

Lyconsky is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing and his next court date is scheduled for September 29.

