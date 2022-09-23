Arraignment held for suspect in threat that prompted West Springfield school delay

Michael Lyncosky
Michael Lyncosky(West Springfield Police)
By Jenna Reyes and Ryan Trowbridge
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:11 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield man accused of firing a gun near a school has been arraigned.

Michael Lyncosky, 34, went before a judge in Springfield on Friday.

Lyconsky is accused of firing a weapon in an empty field off of Piper Road, prompting several West Springfield schools to start on a two-hour delay Thursday.

He has had 55 other adult arraignments and at least 63 service calls involving him since 2018.

Lyconsky is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing and his next court date is scheduled for September 29.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka
Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations
Two people were killed in an I-91 wrong way crash in Windsor during the early morning hours of...
I-91 wrong way crash in Windsor leaves 2 people dead
Mosso Chamber Players perform in Thursday night concert
MOSSO Chamber Players perform in Thursday night concert
Northampton School Committee holds emergency meeting following bomb threat
Northampton School Committee holds emergency meeting following bomb threat