Celtics: Udoka suspended for ‘multiple’ policy violations

The Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka for the upcoming season after a months-long investigation by an external law firm that found multiple violations of team policies
By JIMMY GOLEN
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Celtics suspended coach Ime Udoka for the upcoming season after a months-long investigation by an external law firm that found multiple violations of team policies, team owner Wyc Grousbeck said Friday.

Grousbeck would not comment on specifics. A person with knowledge of the matter, speaking on the condition of anonymity because the details were not made public, told The Associated Press on Thursday that it involved an inappropriate relationship with a woman in the organization.

Grousbeck said no one else from the organization is facing punishment. He would not say whether the suspension was unpaid but confirmed that it comes with a “significant financial penalty.”

The suspension runs through June 30, 2023, and assistant Joe Mazzulla will lead the team as interim coach for the season.

No decision has been made about Udoka's possible return at the end of his punishment, Grousbeck said.

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this report.

