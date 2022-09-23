Crews respond to three car MVA on Boston Road in Springfield

Springfield firedepartment
By Olivia Hickey and Photojournalist: Andrew Evans
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:10 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responding to a three-car motor vehicle accident on Boston Road in Springfield.

According to Springfield Fire Department officials, two people were transported to a local hospital.

When Western Mass News crews arrived to the scene, they saw one car in the middle of the road and one in brush. They also saw a damaged utility pole and car debris in the street.

Western Mass News will provide the latest information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022. Western Mass News (WGGB/WSHM). All rights reserved.

Latest News

Douglas High School's marching band performs in Big E parade on Massachusetts Day
Douglas High School’s marching band performs in Big E parade on Massachusetts Day
Getting Answers: National Grid rate increases
Getting Answers: National Grid rate increases
Town by Town: September 22
Town by Town: September 22
Witness recalls shots fired incident 1,000 feet from West Springfield school
Witness recalls shots fired incident 1,000 feet from West Springfield school