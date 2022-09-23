Douglas High School’s marching band performs in Big E parade on Massachusetts Day

By Tessa Kielbasa and Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 9:46 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News took in all things Big E on Massachusetts Day! Including the daily parade, which highlighted the Bay State.

We caught up with Justina Strycharaz, the band director from Douglas High School. She told Western Mass News Douglas’ participation in the Big E is a tradition.

“Definitely very excited to be here and have the weather clear up,” she said.

The Douglas Marching Band performed “The Horse” and “The Carnivale.”

