I-91 wrong way crash in Windsor leaves 2 people dead

WINDSOR, CT (WFSB) - Two people were killed in a head-on crash on Interstate 91 in Windsor.

State police identified the victims as 25-year-olds Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton, MA and James L. Bowen of Longmeadow, MA. They were in the same vehicle.

Jephthe Jean-Louis of Leesburg, FL, was in the other vehicle that was involved.

The state Department of Transportation reported that the highway was closed between exits 37 and 38. It has since reopened.

The crash was first reported just before 12:40 a.m.

State police said Loiselle and Bowen were headed south on the northbound side, the wrong direction, when Loiselle struck Jean-Louis’s vehicle.

Loiselle’s vehicle was in the center lane at the time.

Jean-Louis was transported to Hartford Hospital for minor injuries.

Loiselle and Bowen were pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information was asked to contact state police at 860-534-1098.

