Ludlow library celebrating National Banned Books Week

LUDLOW, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - This week is National Banned Book Week, a week to celebrate the freedom to read and explore books banned and challenged in schools.

At the Hubbard Memorial Library in Ludlow, the shelves are filled with books and learning tools, but this week, select books are being highlighted for National Banned Book Week, which runs from September 18 to 24.

“A week where we can look into what kind of books have been banned or challenged throughout time and why those books have been banned or challenged and see if those standards still hold up today,” said Kristin Santos, youth services assistant at Hubbard Memorial Library.

Why ban a book? Santos told Western Mass News that books have been banned throughout the years for a variety of reasons.

“The Lorax, for example, is banned because its anti-logging, but the person who tried to ban that book owned a logging company…The Wizard of Oz was banned in 1928 because it had a strong female lead and other people thought that maybe other strong females might emerge from that, so it was considered a bad idea for girls to read that book…Walter the Farting Dog, they say fart 24 times, which I guess it’s just too many times to say fart, so it was challenged and banned as well,” Santos added.

To commemorate the week, facts about the banned books and their characters are on display throughout the library. Readers also have the chance to check out a bundle of banned books for themselves. Santos said several bundles have been checked out and it’s important for librarians, like herself, to get the right books to the right person.

“As time goes on, if you keep banning books, there might not be any more books you know and so it’s important to talk about why books are banned and how things have changed culturally and if it’s still appropriate for these books to be banned…It’s important to get a conversation going with kids and show them how things are different now than they were before and how we can move forward,” Santos noted.

