Mosso Chamber Players perform in Thursday night concert

By Joe Chaisson, Photojournalist: Andrew Evans and Olivia Hickey
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:01 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Bing Productions presented the Mosso Chamber players in concert in Asbury Hall at Trinity Methodist Church in Springfield.

The performance, which was about an hour and fifteen minutes long, featured an array of instruments including violins, cellos, basses and horns.

“This is the very first time that the musicians have performed at Trinity Church in Springfield. We did a couple of shows this past summer at Symphony Hall in Springfield and an outdoor concert at Forest Park and one in Blandford. But, Mosso has been performing since October of last year,” said Mark Auerbach, marketing director of Mosso.

Auerbach said there are no planned concert for the future at this time, but all the musicians are members of the Springfield Symphony Orchestra.

