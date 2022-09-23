New Hampshire Day celebrated at The Big E

WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Thursday was Massachusetts Day at The Big E, but on Friday, it was about New Hampshire.

They call it the Granite State, but inside the New Hampshire building, you’ll find some much tastier options.

One iconic booth in the New Hampshire building is New Hampshire Kettle Corn. Bobby Bell has been coming to The Big E for more than 20 years with the kettle corn.

What’s the secret to making it so delicious?

“The boys. No recipes today, guys,” Bell explained.

[Reporter: Secret recipe, huh? Well, you’ve got all your helpers here. They’ve been hard at work and the process itself is really fun to watch.]

“It is. Half of the battle is watching the show. People come in to watch the guys use a canoe paddle, stir the corn up. It’s a little bit different, but the product is really tasty. We’ve got everything you desire: salt...sweet and salty,” Bell added.

[Reporter: There you go and celebrating New Hampshire day, are you guys proud to be New Hampshire-based?]

“Oh yes, we’re up in North Conway, NH. Most of the guys are,” Bell said.

If you’re still hungry, you can’t leave the New Hampshire building without stopping by Zack’s Mac N’ Cheese. The founder’s brother, Richard, told us about how it all started.

“My brother, culinary guy...high school...started his junior year trying to figure out something to promote the dairy industry. We have animals, as well, so Zack created this from the start, found a system, started off smaller around the corner in a smaller booth, needed more room, decided to kind of go for it over here and it came into this,” Richard explained.

[Reporter: Now you have a line a lot of the times out the door. What makes this mac ‘n cheese so special?]

“Just consistency. The cheese, the butter, all that comes from New Hampshire. Fresh bacon, lobster. It all comes from New Hampshire. It’s fresh. We’re out back cooking noodles everyday fresh...Come on, stop by, we’re here everyday,” Richard added.

The state buildings are open each day until 9 p.m.

