Shelia the dog receives TLC from TJO staff

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Shelia, a dog at Thomas J O’Conner Animal Control and Adoption Center was taken in during a cruelty investigation in Holyoke. After her owner surrendered her, she got medical car and some much-needed TLC from shelter staff.

TJO officials said after many inquiries about adopting Shelia, they decided her best chance was a foster home with veterinary assistance where she can continue her road to recovery.

