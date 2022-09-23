Shelter-in-place alert issued at Northeastern University due to called-in bomb threat

BOSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -An alert asking students and staff to avoid part of campus and to shelter in place was issued at Northeastern University Thursday night after a bomb threat was called in, according to Northeastern University Police.

According to the Boston Police Department, a bomb squad was on scene in the area of 346 Huntington Avenue. This comes roughly one week after an explosion at the same college sent one person to the hospital.

