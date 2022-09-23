State leaders make their way to Big E fairgrounds for Massachusetts Day

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Many people made their way to the Big E Thursday for Massachusetts Day, including Governor Charlie Baker.

Western Mass News also spoke with the president of the Big E to find out how the fair is going so far.

“The crowds have been really strong folks have been having a great time and we just have been rocking at the Big E,” said Gene Cassidy, president of the Big E.

Cassidy told Western Mass News it has been smooth sailing this Big E season.

“It’s Massachusetts day, we have been dealing with a little bit of rain but it’s a great fair day there’s a lot of folks on the ground,” Cassidy said.

As the second weekend of the 17-day fair approaches, Western Mass News asked Cassidy what people have to look forward to.

“The weekend is expected to be really good we have some great country on the stages, I encourage people to visit the Bige.com to plan their day because if they don’t plan they could get here and be overwhelmed,” Cassidy said.

Western Mass News also caught up with Governor Charlie Baker as this is his last year attending the Big E as governor of Massachusetts.

“In many ways it’s not just a Massachusetts event it’s a big northeast and regional New England,” said Governor Baker.

Governor Baker also spoke about the importance the Big E has for small businesses.

“This place incubates a lot of businesses there are a lot of folks who start their business this is where they come when they get out of their basement or their garage or their attic this is kind of their first stop and for many of them it becomes the first of an opportunity to grow,” Governor Baker said.

If you did not get a chance to get out to the Big E on Massachusetts Day, the good news is the fair is open until October 2.

