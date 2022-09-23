Town by Town: September 22

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Western Mass News is going Town by Town!

In Springfield, the Department of Conservation and Recreation installed a new asphalt coating at the John H. Thomas Memorial Pool. The asphalt coating is designed to counter urban het island effect. The solar reflective coating applied to the parking lot absorbs less heat than traditional asphalt and will help manage the heat in the summer months.

In West Springfield, Senator John Velis announced $50 thousand in funding for the West Of The River Chamber of Commerce. The funding was included in the recent American Rescue Plan Act. The earmark will help the West Of The River Chamber of Commerce continue their programming for small businesses in West Springfield and Agawam.

In Holyoke, the Bartley Center for Athletics and Recreation at Holyoke Community College is now open five days a week for pickleball after the college recently installed seven indoor courts. For a $5 per visit fee, any member of the general public can come to HCC to play. The courts are available Monday through Friday 7a.m. to 1p.m.

Courts cannot be reserved in advance, but instead are assigned on a first-come, first-serve basis.

